NWS: Phoenix ties high temperature record set a quarter century ago

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 44 mins ago
PHOENIX - Phoenix has tied a temperature record set back in 1995, according to the National Weather Service.

According to the agency, Phoenix saw a high temperature of reached 115°F on July 29.

On April 26, temperatures in the Valley reached the triple digits for the time in 2020.

On July 29, the National Weather Service issued an Excessive Heat Warning for the Phoenix metropolitan area and other parts of south-central Arizona until August 1, due to the potential for record-breaking temperatures

We could see record-breaking temperatures in the coming days.

