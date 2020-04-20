Phoenix sees first triple-digit day of 2020, breaks daily record with 102°F

The Valley has hit 100°F for the first time in 2020, breaking a daily record with 102°F.

According to data from the National Weather Service, the Valley hit 100°F around 1:45 p.m. Sunday.

It's been 220 days since our last triple digit day.

Yuma reached 104°F Sunday.

In 2019, the Valley reached 100°F for the first time on April 29.

On average, the Valley hits 100°F for the first time of the year by May 2, but it has come as early as March 16 in 1988, and as late as June 18, as was the case in 1913.

