4 found dead in burned Oak Forest home after barricade situation: officials

The Cook County medical examiner confirmed four people are dead in connection to a barricade situation and house fire in Oak Forest Friday morning.

Police say a home in the 5500 block of Ann Marie Lane caught on fire around 7 a.m. and a subject was barricaded inside.

The names of the victims were not immediately released pending notification of next of kin. The cause of death has not yet been released. Police have not offered a narrative explaining what lead up to the deaths.

A neighbor told FOX 32 a family of six, a mother, father and four children, live in the Oak Forest home. Another neighbor said two of the children survived, but this has not yet been confirmed by police.

"There's some blood in the street, in the cul de sac. According to what we have been told, the wife was trying to get out of the house, and she was shot," neighbors Cheryl and Cody Wilson said.

Neighbors heard multiple gunshots and screaming around 6:30 a.m. They also said there have been multiple domestic issues at the home.

Residents were asked to shelter in place as SWAT members respond to what officials called a "domestic situation."

"It's traumatizing," Cheryl and Cody said.

The shelter in place was lifted around 10 a.m. Oak Forest officials say Central Avenue has reopened to traffic.

Some of the Oak Forest community schools were sheltered in place as the situation developed. The shelter in place has been lifted and there is no active threat to the community.

As the incident remains ongoing, the Oak Forest High School homecoming parade has been canceled.

No further information is available at this time.

This report will be updated when more information is made available.