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Police searching for armed suspect who targeted South Phoenix Arby's

By
Published  March 14, 2026 3:55pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
Suspect wanted in armed robbery at Phoenix Arby's

Suspect wanted in armed robbery at Phoenix Arby's

Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly passed a note to an employee at a Phoenix Arby's, demanding them to give him all the money, or he'll shoot someone.

The Brief

    • An armed suspect remains at large after robbing a Phoenix Arby's near Baseline Road and Central Avenue on the night of Nov. 8, 2025.
    • The man threatened to shoot via a note and displayed a black handgun with a distinct white stripe before fleeing with an undisclosed amount of cash.
    • Police are searching for a Hispanic male in his 30s or 40s wearing a dark hoodie and red cap.

PHOENIX - Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly passed a note to an employee at a Phoenix Arby's.

What we know:

The armed robbery at around 10 p.m. on Nov. 8, 2025, near Baseline Road and Central Avenue.

Officers said the suspect demanded them to give him all the money, or he'd shoot someone. The man also lifted his shirt, showing a black handgun with a white stripe on the side. 

Officer Mike Fischer said the man made it off with all the money and fled southbound, leading police to believe he could live near the area. 

The suspect is described as a 5-foot-10 Hispanic man in his 30s or 40s. He was wearing a dark-colored hoodie with a red cap underneath.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the suspect or crime is asked to contact Silent Witness.

Map of the area of the armed robbery.

The Source: Phoenix Police Department

Crime and Public SafetySouth PhoenixNews