Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Heat Warning
until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, North Phoenix/Glendale, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Northwest Valley, Northwest Pinal County, Tonopah Desert, Cave Creek/New River, Central Phoenix, Yuma County, East Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Gila Bend, West Pinal County, Aguila Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Parker Valley, Deer Valley
5
Extreme Heat Warning
from TUE 10:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Extreme Heat Warning
until THU 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
Extreme Heat Warning
from MON 10:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave
Heat Advisory
from TUE 10:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau

Officer-involved shooting in Mesa; hazy Valley skies due to wildfires | Nightly Roundup

By
Published  August 10, 2025 6:45pm MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - From an officer-involved shooting that resulted in a highway being shut down, to out-of-state wildfires causing hazy conditions in the Valley, here are tonight's top stories.

1. US 60 closed in both directions

Featured

US 60 closed in both directions in Mesa due officer-involved shooting
article

US 60 closed in both directions in Mesa due officer-involved shooting

The Arizona Department of Transportation says US 60 is closed in both directions due to a law enforcement situation.

2. DPS posts video of debris flying into vehicle's windshield

DPS reminds drivers about road debris dangers

DPS reminds drivers about road debris dangers

Troopers say you should be watching 10-15 seconds down the road to avoid upcoming debris.

3. Why were the skies so hazy today?

Hazy skies in Arizona due to California wildfires

Hazy skies in Arizona due to California wildfires

The air quality is taking a bad turn in the Valley and those hazy skies aren't from fires in Arizona.

4. What to know about mail-order meds and heat

Featured

Is your medicine safe? Heat can damage mail-order prescriptions
article

Is your medicine safe? Heat can damage mail-order prescriptions

Pharmacists are warning the public of the impacts of heat on medications if you have your prescriptions delivered.

5. Phoenix apartment shooting: Woman detained in homicide investigation

Deadly shooting investigation in Phoenix

Deadly shooting investigation in Phoenix

A man has died after being shot in an apartment near 15th and Highland avenues and police say a woman at the scene was detained.

Tonight's weather

Evening weather forecast - 8/10/25

Evening weather forecast - 8/10/25

An extreme heat warning continues through Tuesday for the Valley and Thursday for the high country.

Nightly RoundupNewsPhoenix