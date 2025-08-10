Officer-involved shooting in Mesa; hazy Valley skies due to wildfires | Nightly Roundup

PHOENIX - From an officer-involved shooting that resulted in a highway being shut down, to out-of-state wildfires causing hazy conditions in the Valley, here are tonight's top stories.
1. US 60 closed in both directions
The Arizona Department of Transportation says US 60 is closed in both directions due to a law enforcement situation.
2. DPS posts video of debris flying into vehicle's windshield
Troopers say you should be watching 10-15 seconds down the road to avoid upcoming debris.
3. Why were the skies so hazy today?
The air quality is taking a bad turn in the Valley and those hazy skies aren't from fires in Arizona.
4. What to know about mail-order meds and heat
Pharmacists are warning the public of the impacts of heat on medications if you have your prescriptions delivered.
5. Phoenix apartment shooting: Woman detained in homicide investigation
A man has died after being shot in an apartment near 15th and Highland avenues and police say a woman at the scene was detained.
Tonight's weather
An extreme heat warning continues through Tuesday for the Valley and Thursday for the high country.