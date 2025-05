The Brief A man was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries and an officer was taken to the hospital after a shooting involving the pair near 25th Street and Cactus Road. The shooting stemmed from a traffic stop in the area of 25th Street and Cactus Road.



An officer was taken to a nearby hospital after a shooting incident near 25th Street and Cactus Road.

A man was shot and taken to a hospital in the area with non-life-threatening injuries.

The officer was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Cactus Road was closed for an ongoing investigation.

