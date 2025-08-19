Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Heat Warning
from WED 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, West Pinal County, East Valley, Gila River Valley, Yuma County, Deer Valley, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Tonto Basin, Superior, Rio Verde/Salt River, Northwest Pinal County, Cave Creek/New River, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Central La Paz, New River Mesa, San Carlos, Globe/Miami, Northwest Valley, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Aguila Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Kofa, North Phoenix/Glendale, Southeast Yuma County, Tonopah Desert, Central Phoenix, Parker Valley, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park
4
Extreme Heat Warning
from TUE 10:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
Extreme Heat Warning
from WED 8:00 AM MST until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Extreme Heat Watch
from WED 8:00 PM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country

Man with large hatchet shot by officers outside Phoenix IHOP: PD

By and
Updated  August 19, 2025 7:37am MST
Police Shootings
FOX 10 Phoenix
Officer-involved shooting shuts down Northern Avenue

Officer-involved shooting shuts down Northern Avenue

Northern Avenue is shut down in both directions between 19th and 21st Avenues in north Phoenix due to an officer-involved shooting investigation. FOX 10's Danielle Miller reports.

The Brief

    • A man who was armed with a hatchet was shot by officers outside an IHOP restaurant on Aug. 19 near 19th and Northern Avenues, police said.
    • The suspect has life-threatening injuries.
    • No officers were hurt.

PHOENIX - A suspect has life-threatening injuries following an officer-involved shooting on Tuesday morning outside a Phoenix restaurant.

What we know:

According to the Phoenix Police Department, officers on Aug. 19 responded to a trespassing call at around 4 a.m. at an IHOP located near 19th and Northern Avenues.

"When officers were en route, the call did get upgraded to a man cutting himself inside the establishment," Sgt. Lorraine Fernandez said.

When the first officer got to the scene, he came in contact with the man outside the IHOP.

"The officer gave commands and attempted to deescalate the situation. However, the man started to walk towards him and revealed he was holding a large hatchet," Fernandez said. "The officer continued to give commands and told the man to stop as the officer backed up. The man continued to walk towards him."

Two other officers arrived at the scene, and a less-than-lethal tool was used on the man, but he continued to walk toward the officers.

"Officers continued to back up as the man continued to walk. This is when the officer-involved shooting occurred," said Fernandez.

Officers treated the suspect at the scene before firefighters arrived and took him to a hospital. No officers were hurt. 

Northern Avenue is shut down in both directions between 19th and 21st Avenues due to the investigation.

What we don't know:

The suspect wasn't identified.

What you can do:

Help is available. If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, call or text 988. The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Support in Spanish is also available. You can also chat with crisis counselors via online chat.

CLICK HERE for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide.

Map of area where the shooting happened

The Source

  • The Phoenix Police Department and FOX 10's Danielle Miller, who reported live at the scene on Aug. 19, 2025.

Police ShootingsNorth PhoenixNews