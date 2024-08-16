Suspect down after officer-involved shooting at Tempe mobile home park

Expand / Collapse search

Updated  August 16, 2024 11:00am MST
Police Shootings
Officer-involved shooting at Tempe mobile home park

The shooting happened on Aug. 16 at the Meadows mobile home park near 48th Street and Southern Avenue. Tempe Police say there is no threat to the community. FOX 10's Danielle Miller reports.

TEMPE, Ariz. - Police say no officers were hurt, and a suspect is down following a shooting on Friday at a Tempe mobile home park.

The shooting happened on Aug. 16 at the Meadows mobile home park near 48th Street and Southern Avenue.

"While this is still a very active scene we can confirm no officers were injured and the suspect involved in the officer involved shooting is an adult male," Tempe Police wrote on X.

The suspect's condition is unknown.

Police also said there is no threat to the community.

Map of where the shooting happened