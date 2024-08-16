Suspect down after officer-involved shooting at Tempe mobile home park

Police say no officers were hurt, and a suspect is down following a shooting on Friday at a Tempe mobile home park.

The shooting happened on Aug. 16 at the Meadows mobile home park near 48th Street and Southern Avenue.

"While this is still a very active scene we can confirm no officers were injured and the suspect involved in the officer involved shooting is an adult male," Tempe Police wrote on X.

The suspect's condition is unknown.

Police also said there is no threat to the community.

