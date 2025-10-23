Officer's widow sues Phoenix to stop sale of husband's murder weapon

The Brief The widow of a Phoenix police officer, Julie Erfle, has sued the city to stop the sale and ensure the destruction of the gun used to kill her husband, Officer Nick Erfle, in 2007. Erfle's lawsuit challenges a 2013 state law that requires forfeited firearms to be sold, arguing that the Arizona Victim's Bill of Rights should allow the weapon—which she views as "symbolic of the violence"—to be destroyed.



The widow of a Phoenix police officer is suing the city to stop the sale of the gun used to kill her husband.

What we know:

Julie Erfle is challenging the potential sale of the firearm used in the 2007 line-of-duty death of her husband, Officer Nick Erfle.

"Nick had survived several bouts of cancer and some medical complications that nearly took his life," Erfle said. "And so what had happened there was definitely a sense of like, this can't be, you know, this can't be, like not after everything that we've gone through."

Erfle said she was devastated to learn the weapon not only still existed but could be put up for auction. She filed a lawsuit against the City of Phoenix and Police Chief Matt Giordano, challenging the city’s stance that a 2013 state law requires agencies to sell forfeited firearms and prohibits their destruction.

Erfle argues that the Arizona Constitution's Victim's Bill of Rights should override the state law, saying victims need to be heard and respected.

"It really is symbolic of the violence that was committed against my husband's body. So, yes, I would like that gun destroyed," she said. "I don't think it deserves another chance to harm somebody else."

Dig deeper:

Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell has voiced her support.

"Julie, I will stand side by side with you to get the law changed because I agree with you, this would be a travesty," Mitchell said.

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego issued a statement to FOX 10, saying the city has no plans to sell the gun used in Officer Erfle’s murder and that she disagrees with the law banning its destruction.

FOX 10 reached out to the lawmakers who sponsored the 2013 law but has not yet heard back.