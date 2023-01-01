Officials: 5 rushed to hospital, 2 homes completely collapse after apparent gas explosion in Port Richmond

Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
until MON 11:00 AM MST, White Mountains, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham
11
Winter Storm Warning
until MON 8:00 AM MST, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim
Winter Storm Warning
until MON 5:00 AM MST, Kaibab Plateau
Winter Weather Advisory
from SUN 5:00 PM MST until MON 11:00 AM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
Winter Weather Advisory
until MON 11:00 AM MST, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
Wind Advisory
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Winter Weather Advisory
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until MON 11:00 AM MST, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northern Gila County
Winter Weather Advisory
until MON 5:00 AM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains
Special Weather Statement
until SUN 2:45 PM MST, Gila River Valley, Gila Bend, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Special Weather Statement
until SUN 3:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee
Air Quality Alert
until MON 12:00 AM MST, Maricopa County

Officials: 5 rushed to hospital, 2 homes completely collapse after apparent gas explosion in Port Richmond

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
Updated 12:52PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia

3 hospitalized, 2 homes collapsed after apparent gas leak in Port Richmond

Fire officials are investigating after a possible gas leak completely destroyed two homes, and sent three people to the hospital.

PHILADELPHIA - Fire officials say they believe a gas explosion sparked what turned out to be a terrifying New Year's morning leaving 5 people in the hospital and two homes completely destroyed.

About 100 firefighters, medics, chiefs and support staff responded to the 3500 block of Miller Street just before 3 a.m. for calls about an explosion in Philadelphia's Port Richmond section.

They arrived to find what appeared to be a gas explosion with two collapsed homes, several cars pushed from the street, blown out windows and debris everywhere, according to Philadelphia's Assistant Fire Chief Charles Walker.

"We had multiple gas leaks in the area, and the smell of gas coming from multiple areas," Walker said.

vlcsnap-2023-01-01-13h24m12s368

Homes destroyed in possible gas explosion.

Five people were transported to local hospitals with one man in extremely critical condition. The conditions of another man and 64-year-old woman are unknown at this time; while a 47-year-old man and 44-year-old woman are said to be stable.

Officials say two of the victims were able to escape the homes on their own, but at least one had to be dug out from debris.

"We were very fortunate from what we know now not to have a loss of life, because it’s the middle of the night and everyone is sleeping," Walker said. "And if it's confirmed to be a gas leak, it's very rare to have the magnitude of this type of damage occur to not have loss of life, truly a blessing."

MORE HEADLINES:

No firefighter injuries have been reported, and officials say they are confident all residents have been removed from the collapsed homes.

However, residents from several blocks surrounding the scene have been evacuated and moved to safety on SEPTA buses and inside the Samuel Recreation Center.

The scene was placed under control in about two hours as public safety crews turned off gas and electric to the area. The safety of surrounding buildings, which also sustained damage, will be confirmed before allowing any residents to return.

The cause of apparent explosion is currently under investigation.