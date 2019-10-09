Officials describe human smuggling scheme involving Maricopa County Assessor Paul D. Petersen

article

Authorities have released new details surrounding a human smuggling scheme involving Maricopa County Assessor Paul D. Petersen.

In the statement released Tuesday night, officials with the Utah Attorney General's Office said Petersen was arrested in California, and accused him of running an illegal adoption scheme where he recruited, transported, and offered payment to pregnant women from the nation of Marshall Islands, located in the Pacific Ocean, to give their babies up for adoption in the United States.

Authorities said the charges span about three years and involve some 75 adoptions. The adoptions won't be undone.

Prosecutors said Petersen used associates based in the Marshall Islands to recruit pregnant women by offering many of them $10,000 each to give up their babies for adoption in the United States. Petersen would pay for the women to travel to the U.S. days or months before giving birth, and live in a home that he owned until delivering the baby, according to the court records. They said Petersen employs Marshallese women in Arizona, Utah and Arkansas who help translate, buy food and cellphones for the mothers, apply for Medicaid benefits, transport women to medical appointments and notarize legal documents.

Authorities allege the scheme defrauded Arizona's Medicaid system of $800,000 because the women had no intention of remaining in the state when they applied for coverage.

The pregnant women were often crammed in the homes, according to authorities. One adoptive family visited a Utah home where they saw 15 pregnant women sleeping on mattresses on a bare floor in what they described as a "baby mill," according to charging documents.

It wasn't uncommon to find a dozen Marshallese mothers on the verge of giving birth in one house northwest Arkansas, said Duane Kees, the U.S. attorney for the western district of Arkansas.

"Many of these mothers described their ordeal as being treated like property," Kees said at a news conference Wednesday. "Make no mistake: this case is the purest form of human trafficking.

After giving birth, the women would then be flown back to the Marshall Islands or to another U.S. state, most commonly Arkansas, which has one the largest concentrations of Marshallese immigrants in the U.S., authorities said.

Petersen charged $25,000-$40,000 per adoption and brought in about $2.7 million into a bank account he gave families for adoption fees in less than two years, according to Utah court documents.

Petersen has faced troubles with his adoption practices in the past. An Arizona juvenile court judge in 2016 denied a couple's request to adopt a child born to a Marshallese woman because he feared the arrangement set up by Petersen had violated Marshallese law. A court of appeals reversed the decision, saying no Marshallese approval was necessary.

On Petersen's law office website, he is described as having been a private adoption attorney for over 15 years.

The Associated Press (AP) contributed to this report.