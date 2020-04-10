Officials: Half of all Arizona Coyotes workers furloughed as COVID-19 crisis persists

50% of the Arizona Coyotes workforce will be on furlough, starting on Friday, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a statement released on the Coyotes' website, officials say they are going through with a temporary reduction in personnel due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On March 12, NHL officials announced their decision to pause the 2019-2020 season due to the pandemic.

The hockey league's decision to pause the season came less than 24 hours after NBA player Rudy Gobert reportedly tested positive for COVID-19, which forced the professional basketball league to cancel its season.

Coyotes officials say they will continue to cover 100% of the health benefits for all furloughed employees, and the furlough will last through June 30.

"It doesn't appear that the NHL will resume play in the immediate future, so this decision was necessary," said Coyotes owner Alex Meruelo. "We all remain hopeful that hockey will be back soon and look forward to welcoming back our team members at that time."

Advertisement

