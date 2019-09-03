Officials: Lightning sparks new wildfire on New River Mesa

article

Fire crews are battling a new wildfire that is burning in the New River Mesa, an area to the north of Cave Creek.

According to officials with the Tonto National Forest, the River Fire is not posing any immediate threats, but the fire can be seen from a number of places, including the I-17, New River, Daisy Mountain and the Carefree Highway.

Forest officials also say the fire was caused by lightning, and FOX 10 has received photos from viewers showing some lightning in the area before the fire.

Courtesy: Abrar Khalid

There is no word on the size of the fire, as of Tuesday night.