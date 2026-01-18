Man killed in 'senseless' shooting at Phoenix gas station, family says

The Brief A 52-year-old was shot and killed inside a Phoenix QuikTrip after reportedly intervening when another man tried to cut the bathroom line. Deondre Franklin, 25, was arrested the following day and is currently being held on a $1 million bond in connection with the murder.



A Phoenix family is mourning the loss of one of their own tonight, killed in what they call a senseless act of violence at a gas station.

What we know:

Phoenix Police said 52-year-old Danny Lyn Kaster was murdered, shot and killed inside a QuikTrip near 4400 East Oak Street on the morning of Jan. 16.

Kaster's family said he was waiting in line for the bathroom and 25-year-old Deondre Franklin tried to cut the line. When Kaster intervened, they said Franklin shot him. He was taken to the hospital but died soon after.

On Jan. 17, Franklin was arrested in connection to the murder.

Deondre Franklin

Kaster's family called it a senseless act of violence that took the life of someone who was always looking out for others—someone who did not deserve to die this way.

"Danny was literally the person that would give you the shirt off of his back," Danny's sister said. "He was a very humble person. He, you know, it wasn't just about riches in life, in the sense of material possessions, but just about showing up, and for people that he cared about. We're all still honestly in shock. He left for work on Friday."

"Just want to say to him that I love him and that I’m really sorry that he had to go through this and he was probably scared. And I really just really love him," said Shelby, a relative of Danny’s.

What you can do:

There is a GoFundMe for the family to help with funeral expenses.

What's next:

Franklin is being held on a $1 million bond. His next court date is Jan. 23.

