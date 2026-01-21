Teen girl killed in west Phoenix crash

The Brief A teenage girl died after being hit by a car on Jan. 20 near 75th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road. The girl wasn't identified by police. The driver involved in the crash stayed at the scene and police say impairment is suspected.



A crash on Tuesday night near a west Phoenix intersection left a teenager dead.

What we know:

The crash happened just before 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 20 near 75th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road.

Phoenix Police say when officers got to the scene they found a teenage girl in critical condition. The girl was taken to a hospital by firefighters where she died.

The driver involved in the crash stayed at the scene.

What they're saying:

"Preliminary information indicates the teen juvenile was crossing mid-block when she was struck by the vehicle, which was traveling westbound on Lower Buckeye Road," Sgt. Lorraine Fernandez said. "Impairment is also believed to be a factor in this collision."

What we don't know:

The girl wasn't identified. Police didn't say if the driver would face any charges.

Map of where the crash happened