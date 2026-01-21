Expand / Collapse search

Teen girl killed in west Phoenix crash

By
Published  January 21, 2026 10:27am MST
West Phoenix
The Brief

    • A teenage girl died after being hit by a car on Jan. 20 near 75th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road.
    • The girl wasn't identified by police.
    • The driver involved in the crash stayed at the scene and police say impairment is suspected.

PHOENIX - A crash on Tuesday night near a west Phoenix intersection left a teenager dead.

What we know:

The crash happened just before 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 20 near 75th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road.

Phoenix Police say when officers got to the scene they found a teenage girl in critical condition. The girl was taken to a hospital by firefighters where she died.

The driver involved in the crash stayed at the scene.

What they're saying:

"Preliminary information indicates the teen juvenile was crossing mid-block when she was struck by the vehicle, which was traveling westbound on Lower Buckeye Road," Sgt. Lorraine Fernandez said. "Impairment is also believed to be a factor in this collision."

What we don't know:

The girl wasn't identified. Police didn't say if the driver would face any charges.

Map of where the crash happened

The Source: The Phoenix Police Department

