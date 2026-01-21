Teen girl killed in west Phoenix crash
PHOENIX - A crash on Tuesday night near a west Phoenix intersection left a teenager dead.
What we know:
The crash happened just before 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 20 near 75th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road.
Phoenix Police say when officers got to the scene they found a teenage girl in critical condition. The girl was taken to a hospital by firefighters where she died.
The driver involved in the crash stayed at the scene.
What they're saying:
"Preliminary information indicates the teen juvenile was crossing mid-block when she was struck by the vehicle, which was traveling westbound on Lower Buckeye Road," Sgt. Lorraine Fernandez said. "Impairment is also believed to be a factor in this collision."
What we don't know:
The girl wasn't identified. Police didn't say if the driver would face any charges.
Map of where the crash happened
The Source: The Phoenix Police Department