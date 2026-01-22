Expand / Collapse search

FBI offers $25,000 reward for info surrounding girl's death on the Navajo Nation

Updated  January 22, 2026 3:16pm MST
Navajo Nation
Maleeka "Mollie" Boone article

Maleeka "Mollie" Boone (Courtesy: FBI)

The Brief

    • The FBI is offering a reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those involved in the death of Maleeka "Mollie" Boone.
    • Maleeka was last seen on Jan. 15, and her body was found a day later.

COCONINO COUNTY, Ariz. - Officials with the Federal Bureau of Investigation say they are offering a $25,000 reward in connection with a death investigation on the Navajo Nation.

The backstory:

We previously reported on the death of Maleeka "Mollie" Boone. Per Navajo officials, the 8-year-old was last seen, on foot, at around 6:00 p.m. in a neighborhood in Coalmine on Jan. 15.

According to FBI's poster on the matter, Maleeka left a family member's home at around 4:15 p.m. to return to her home.

"Both residents are in the same neighborhood and in close proximity to each other," read a portion of the poster.

The FBI said Maleeka's body was found in a field within the area at around 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 16.

What you can do:

FBI officials say they are offering the reward for information that leds to the arrest and conviction of those found responsible. They say anyone with information can call their toll-free tipline at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).

The Source: Information for this article was gathered from a poster released by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, with supplemental information gathered from a relevant FOX 10 news report that was published on Jan. 16, 2026.

