FBI offers $25,000 reward for info surrounding girl's death on the Navajo Nation

The Brief The FBI is offering a reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those involved in the death of Maleeka "Mollie" Boone. Maleeka was last seen on Jan. 15, and her body was found a day later.



Officials with the Federal Bureau of Investigation say they are offering a $25,000 reward in connection with a death investigation on the Navajo Nation.

The backstory:

We previously reported on the death of Maleeka "Mollie" Boone. Per Navajo officials, the 8-year-old was last seen, on foot, at around 6:00 p.m. in a neighborhood in Coalmine on Jan. 15.

According to FBI's poster on the matter, Maleeka left a family member's home at around 4:15 p.m. to return to her home.

"Both residents are in the same neighborhood and in close proximity to each other," read a portion of the poster.

The FBI said Maleeka's body was found in a field within the area at around 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 16.

What you can do:

FBI officials say they are offering the reward for information that leds to the arrest and conviction of those found responsible. They say anyone with information can call their toll-free tipline at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).