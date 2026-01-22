Burrito League: Grassroots running competition offering free burritos to run with most miles

The Brief Burrito League running competition is spreading around the world. Chipotle started the competition a few years ago, but the event has grown. One event was held in Tempe.



A grassroots running competition called the Burrito League is spreading around the world.

The competition was started by Chipotle a few years ago, and it is named for the delicious prize waiting at the finish line. Anyone can join, or start their own run, for free.

While the fast food chain eventually wanted to move on to something new, the runners didn’t. The winner from 2025 kept the friendly vibes going, and now, the movement is going global.

"I went way beyond any perceived limits I’ve had about myself and my abilities last year so it’s just I had such a great time. I wanted to share that with others," the winner said. "We got Hawaii; Santiago, Chile; Mexico; 14 in Canada. A ton in the U.S. and a few in Europe."

Local perspective:

It was the middle of the day, and Tempe's Mill Avenue was extra crowded as runners and walkers were locked in a friendly competition. They were all chasing the big prize, which is a year’s worth of free burritos.

"Yeah, we decided to see what it’s all about, and then we heard cities were having competitions, so we decided to help out," said runner Taffy.

The Tempe segment stretches a few blocks from University Avenue to 10th Street, and every step is tracked by the Strava app. There is only one streetlight and a 24-hour CVS on standby.

Some runners were even staying at a nearby hotel to be close to the action.

"Got a room at the university in the motel right on the segment for the month so I can work remote during the day and then pop out between calls," said runner Sarah.

There are several segments across Arizona, from Phoenix to Flagstaff. Organizers say one woman is even participating on her own in Gila Bend.

Dig deeper:

For some, this is about more than burritos; it’s about building a community wherever you are.

"Kelsey‘s changed her shirt from the last time I saw her. New runner alert. I haven’t seen them before," said volunteer Greggi Veregin.

It’s also a fun way for a mother and daughter to spend time together.

"We try to keep up with her running. She runs more than me through the week. But it’s just kind of a different way to get out there and get your exercise in," said runner Kelly.

What you can do:

Anyone can start their own run in their own community. It is also not too late to join, as the competition ends on January 31.