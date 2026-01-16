Impairment suspected in Phoenix crash that hurt several people, PD says

Image 1 of 3 ▼

The Brief Two children and three adults were hospitalized Friday night following a two-car crash near 19th and Southern avenues that Phoenix police say may have involved impairment. One person was detained at the scene after the 7:50 p.m. crash, which left the two children with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.



A Friday night crash in Phoenix left five people hurt, including two children, in a collision where police suspect impairment played a role.

What we know:

The Jan. 16 crash happened around 7:50 p.m. near 19th and Southern avenues, said Phoenix Police Sgt. Jennifer Zak.

"When they arrived on scene officers located a passenger car and a pickup truck involved, along with several people that were injured. Phoenix Fire was on scene. The adult male passenger from the truck was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Two adult passengers from the car were transported for non-life-threatening injuries, and 2 children were transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries," Zak said.

Investigators say impairment is suspected to be a factor in the crash and a person was detained at the scene. "Any possible charges will be determined at the conclusion of the investigation," police said.

Map of where the crash happened

What we don't know:

No names have been released in this crash. There's no word from investigators about what led up to this crash.