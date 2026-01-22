Yessenia Norman: Police searching for missing Valley woman

article

The Brief Yessenia Norman, 18, has been missing since Jan. 19. She had been living at a Valley transitional facility. Norman's mother says her daughter planned on meeting someone she met online before she disappeared. Anyone with information should call Phoenix Police at 602-262-6151.



Police have opened an investigation into the disappearance of a Valley woman.

What we know:

Yessenia Norman, 18, was last seen on Jan. 19. She had been living at a transitional facility that is contracted with the Arizona Department of Child Safety.

Norman's mother tells FOX 10's Justin Lum that her daughter planned on meeting someone she met online before her disappearance.

"Loved ones say her social media platforms have gone quiet and her phone is off," Lum wrote in a Facebook post.

Before her disappearance, Norman was set to start classes at Glendale Community College.

What you can do:

Phoenix Police say Norman's case has been assigned to a detective. Anyone with information should call them at 602-262-6151.