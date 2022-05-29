1 dead, 7 hurt in shooting at Memorial Day festival in Oklahoma

article

One person was killed and seven were injured in a shooting early Sunday at an outdoor festival in eastern Oklahoma, authorities said.

Two juveniles were among those shot at the Memorial Day event near Taft, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) southeast of Tulsa, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said in a statement.

Witnesses said an argument precluded the gunfire just after midnight, the agency said. No one has been arrested, it said.

About 1,500 people attended the event. Members of the Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office were also in attendance and immediately began rendering aid, OSBI said.

The agency provided no other details including the conditions of those injured. The Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office referred the Associated Press to OSBI for more information. A bureau spokeswoman has not responded to the AP's calls.

The shooting in Taft is the latest in a string of gun violence across the United States.

President Joe Biden is visiting Sunday Uvalde, Texas, where 19 students and two teachers were shot to death earlier this week inside their elementary school.

RELATED: Biden, first lady visiting grieving families in Uvalde

In Tennessee, six teenagers and young adults were hurt overnight in a shooting in Chattanooga’s downtown business district. Police there said not all of the victims were intended targets of the shootings.

And in New York, overnight a shooting false alarm at Barclays Center caused panic and injury to several people.

The scare and stampede happened just after the Gervonta Davis-Rolando Romero boxing match as crowds were leaving the arena.

A loud noise was heard, spooking some in the crowd into believing an active shooter was on the scene and sending dozens of people running back into the building.

Police say they are not sure what the noise was, but as a result of the running crowd, 10 people suffered minor injuries and were taken to area hospitals.

RELATED: Barclays Center active shooter false alarm causes panic, several injured

And not even two weeks ago, on the other side of the state, a shooter espousing the racist "replacement theory" killed 10 Black people at a supermarket.

Advertisement

This story was reported from Detroit. The Associated Press and FOX 5 NY contributed.