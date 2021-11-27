Old Town Scottsdale bustling on Small Business Saturday

Following staffing shortages and supply chain issues, Phoenix area businesses are expecting to get a boost this holiday season, especially during Small Business Saturday.

There are many small shops across the Valley offering deals for customers who came out to support them after what's been a tough couple of years for a lot of people because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

These small business owners say it's extremely important to shop local.

On Saturday, Nov. 27, it was a busy night in Old Town Scottsdale. Sidewalks were full of shoppers with bags in their hands, storefronts were crowded – all a sign of businesses bringing in much-needed income.

Most of the shops in Old Town are locally owned and offered deals for Small Business Saturday.

"We've got local products, artists and jewelry, coasters, wonder stone," said Allen Pile. He's owned the KactusJock gift shop for three decades and counting.

He says during that time, he's seen good times and bad times, adding that the tourist traffic during the holiday season always helps business.

"We had a good year last year and this year seems to be even better," Pile said. Most of his products are locally made, some of them are even made on site.

'If you don't support that, they might not be there'

Truly Blessed Jewelry just opened up in December of 2020 – amid the pandemic.

Owning a small business, in many ways, is scary, says Lisa Valenzuela, owner of Truly Blessed Jewelry.

"When you walk down 5th Avenue and you see a lot of the cute small businesses, if you don't support that, they might not be there and that breaks my heart," she said.

This is why, especially during the holidays, these small business owners say it's critically important to shop local.

Some of the shop owners say they've had a hard time getting products from overseas, especially packaging products amid the pandemic, so they're having to order things farther in advance than usual.

