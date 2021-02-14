One dead, another seriously injured in shooting at Desert Sky Mall

Phoenix Police say two people were struck in a shooting at Desert Sky Mall on Feb. 14 and one of them has died.

Officers arrived at the mall for a shooting call and discovered two males with gunshot wounds around 12:40 p.m. Police say an investigation revealed the shooting was between a customer and an employee at a kiosk.

The deceased victim hasn't been identified. The second victim is in serious condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

