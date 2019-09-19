One dead in tour bus crash carrying country music entertainer Josh Turner's crew

article

Authorities in the Central Coast are investigating a tour bus crash that killed a crew member of country music and gospel star, Josh Turner.

The CHP said the bus crashed near the community of Shandon, in San Luis Obispo County late Wednesday night.

Cal Fire reported one person was killed and seven others injured, including two with major injuries.

At least one of the victims had to be airlifted to a major hospital in Fresno. Authorities confirmed that Turner and his band were on other buses, and uninjured.

Cal Fire called the crash -- a "mass casualty incident."

The San Luis Obispo Tribune reported that the bus, for unknown reasons, went off the roadway and down a 100-foot embankment.

Turner had just appeared at a concert int Paso Robles, and was scheduled to perform in Southwest Washington state on Friday.

Turner has appearances at the Kern County Fair in Bakersfield on Monday, and at the SOMO Village Event Center in Rohnert Park on Tuesday.

There is no word yet as to whether these concerts will be postponed, following the crash.