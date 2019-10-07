One in custody after lock-down at Texas naval air station

A naval air station in Texas says one person is in custody after an unauthorized person on base prompted a lockdown.



There are no reports of injuries at the Naval Air Station-Corpus Christi, but the base said Monday morning that the lockdown will remain in effect until the base is confirmed safe.



The base says the facility went on lockdown at about 7 a.m. Monday after an unauthorized person who was possibly armed made it onto the grounds.

Texas A&M Corpus Christi's island campus was also on lockdown, according to the University's twitter page.



