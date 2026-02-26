Avondale Police Chief honors citizens who helped recover missing toddler

The Brief The Avondale Police Department honored a group of Good Samaritans on Thursday for their role in the Feb. 22 recovery of 2-year-old Kehlani Rogers, who was the subject of an Amber Alert. A QuikTrip security guard and a Camelback Moving crew were credited with recognizing the suspect, 23-year-old Marina Noriega, and using a moving truck to block her vehicle until officers arrived to take her into custody.



What we know:

The toddler, Kehlani Rogers, was found at a QuikTrip in west Phoenix on Feb. 22, one day after she was allegedly taken from her home by 23-year-old Marina Noriega.

Authorities credited a QuikTrip security guard and a crew from Camelback Moving for the rescue. After recognizing the child and the suspect from the emergency alert, the moving crew used their truck to block the suspect’s vehicle in the parking lot.

Dashcam video captured the moments the workers kept watch to ensure the suspect could not flee before officers arrived.

Noreiga was taken into custody without incident, and Kehlani was recovered safely. During a ceremony on Feb. 26, the Avondale Police chief praised the group for their courage and vigilance.

