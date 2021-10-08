One person shot in leg inside Clearwater Chick-fil-A, police say

An employee bailed out through the drive-thru window after a shooting inside a Chick-fil-A in Clearwater Friday morning.

The shooting took place around 7:45 a.m. at Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard location. Detectives said it started as an argument between people inside. It's unclear if it involved employees or customers.

Then, one person was shot in the leg and taken to St. Joseph's Hospital in Tampa. Police said that person's injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

According to police, the shooter and victim were known to each other.

The suspect has since been located and arrested. Police did not immediately provide a name or age.

"There were multiple people involved, a single shooter, but multiple people involved, and we're still trying to sort that out," Deputy Chief Eric Gandy offered. "As you might imagine, we got a bunch of employees that are traumatized, patrons that are traumatized, even had an employee jump out the drive-thru window based on the circumstances. So, you know, ultimately it was a chaotic and stressful situation for everybody involved."