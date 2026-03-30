Mill Avenue shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 hurt in Tempe

The Brief Jacob Jaime, 22, died following a shooting on March 28 near 3rd Street and Mill Avenue in Tempe. A second man who was injured in the shooting survived. No suspects are in custody at this time.



A shooting on Mill Avenue in Tempe late last week left a man dead and another man injured.

What we know:

The shooting happened at 2:19 a.m. on March 28 near 3rd Street and Mill Avenue.

Tempe Police say after officers got to the scene, they found 22-year-old Jacob Jaime with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he later died. A second man who was hurt in the shooting suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

No suspects are in custody, but police say there's no indication of an ongoing threat to the community.

What they're saying:

"This incident happened in the early morning hours after downtown businesses and bars had closed. While incidents like this are taken very seriously, they are not representative of the day-to-day experience in Tempe," police said. "The Tempe Police Bike Squad is dedicated to downtown Tempe, maintaining a strong and visible presence in the area, which sees thousands of visitors each weekend. They play an important role in supporting a safe environment for residents, visitors, and businesses alike."

What you can do:

Anyone with information should call Tempe Police at 480-350-8311.

Map of where the shooting happened: