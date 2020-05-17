One woman dead in Phoenix hotel shooting; suspect arrested

article

Phoenix police say one woman is dead after a shooting in a hotel near 2500 West Beryl Avenue.

Dante Barnes, 21, has been booked into jail for murder after investigators found probable cause to arrest him.

Officials say the shooting occured the night of May 16 and stemmed from an argument between two men in a hotel room.

The fight became physical, and at some point a gun was used, police say.

The woman, who was also in the room as the time, was hit by a bullet.

Advertisement

Fire crews pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.