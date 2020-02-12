Online searches for poodles double after poodle wins Best in Show at Westminster

People are still reacting to news that Siba, a standard poodle, won Best in Show at the Westminster Kennel Club.

Standard poodles don't win very often. Only four standard poodles have won Best in Show, and last one to take home Best in Show was in 1991.

With the win, Siba has also become a new idol for puppy poodles everywhere.

"How could you not fall in love with them?" said Vanessa Vomlehn with Desert Oasis Poodles.

"I was so excited," said Kinzie Keller, who owns a poodle. "Siba is gorgeous. She is just the epitome of poodle."

Vomlehn says their pups have always been in high demand.

"They're really smart. They're easy to train. They're great family dogs, great with kids. They don't shed. They're not big, not too small. They're the perfect dog," said Vomlehn.

Advertisement

Keller's poodle, Victor, is a medical support dog.

"He really just helps me live my life," said Keller. "If it wasn't for him, I wouldn't be able to work."

Officials with the American Kennel Club tell FOX 10 poodles are already the nation's 7th most popular breed, and web searches for poodle doubled after Siba's win.

"I hope that people are watching them, and consider them as a really wonderful breed that's not just froufrou and prancing around," said Vomlehn.