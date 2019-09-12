Only minor injuries reported after plane, vehicle crash on Prince George's County roadway, officials say

A plane crashed on Route 50 near Freeway Airport in Prince George's County on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019. (Michael Hannegan, Jr.)

Officials say only minor injuries have been reported after a small plane crashed into a vehicle on a busy Maryland roadway in Prince George's County Thursday. The frightening incident unfolded along the eastbound lanes of Route 50 in the Bowie area around 11:20 a.m.

In a Tweet, Maryland State Police said investigators believed that the plane's operator was attempting to land and misjudged the landing. The crash happened on a stretch of Route 50 near Freeway Airport.

Investigators say two people were in the plane and two people were in the vehicle at the time of the crash and that no serious injuries were reported. Motorists can expect major delays along Route 50 in both directions.

The pilot of the plane, identified as Julius Tolson, Jr., 58, of Laurel, and the passenger of the plane, Michael Garrah, 57, of Columbia, along with the driver of the passenger vehicle, Ryan McClain, 29, of Washington D.C., and his passenger, Eric Diprospero, 31, of Baltimore, were being treated at the scene by Prince George’s County Fire and EMS crew members.