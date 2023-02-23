Over 2M fentanyl pills seized during separate incidents in Arizona

Authorities say one person was arrested after large amounts of fentanyl and methamphetamine were seized during separate incidents in Arizona.

On Feb. 20, a trooper pulled over a commercial vehicle on Mariposa Road, east of I-19 in Nogales.

During the traffic stop, DPS says the trooper "observed several indicators of criminal activity." A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of 1,035 pounds of meth, about 784,000 fentanyl pills, and over 21 pounds of cocaine.

The estimated street values of the drugs are – approximately $3.1 million for the fentanyl, just over $1 million for the meth, and approximately $197,000 for the cocaine.

The driver, a 38-year-old man from Nogales, Sonora, was arrested and booked into jail. He is accused of multiple drug charges.

"In total, troopers have stopped the flow of more than an estimated two million fentanyl pills into Arizona communities within the past week," DPS said.

A few days earlier, DPS says troopers seized "enough fentanyl to kill more than half a million people" following a single-car crash on I-10 in Sacaton.

