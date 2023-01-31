Phoenix man arrested, accused of trafficking fentanyl and meth

A Phoenix man was arrested and accused of drug trafficking.

Investigators say Jesus Reveles was selling fentanyl and methamphetamine, and they say he was caught on wire communications making illegal drug transactions.

He was also allegedly found in possession of drugs, weapons, and money.

Reveles is believed to be a member of a large drug trafficking organization with direct connections to Mexico.

It's not his first run-in with authorities as they say he has a prior history of domestic violence.

