Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 8:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs
4
Excessive Heat Warning
from SAT 10:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Excessive Heat Warning
from SAT 11:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country

Owl deaths in Cave Creek could have been prevented, experts say

By
Published 
Pets and Animals
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - Owls were caught dying on camera, and animal experts say it's because they ate rats that were poisoned.

The video was taken at the patio of Lori Roark's home in Cave Creek. For the past five years, two owls would come to Roark's patio.

"We've been watching them for weeks, months, and you know, they would always land on our hot tub, hang out for a while before they go off and do their thing," said Roark.

On July 29, Roark noticed something was wrong.

"In the afternoon last Saturday, saw one owl dead. I thought was dead, not sure, on my patio," Roark recounted.

Experts: AZ owl deaths could've been prevented

Two owls died on a woman's patio in Cave Creek, and some animal experts say the deaths could have been prevented. FOX 10's Lindsey Ragas reports.

Roark immediately called the organization Wild At Heart to rescue the owl.

"We take in about 800 owls, hawks, vultures, eagles a year," said Wild At Heart Manager Beth Edwards. The goal is to hopefully rehab and release and that's our main goal."

While crews with Wild At Heart were at Roark's house, they found another sick owl that later died on the way to the rehab center. Wild At Heart volunteers believe the owl ate rats that were poisoned

"Those birds are going to be sent to the state veterinarian [with the] Arizona Game and Fish, so they will get confirmed that it's poisoning, and it's very highly probable," said Edwards.

Now, Roark is bringing awareness to a tragedy, after witnessing an owl fall from her hot tub to the ground.

"We're just sick over it, so I immediately notified my homeowner's association, so they sent a letter out to our entire subdivision to please not put out rat poison," said Roark.

Through awareness, Edwards said this could have been prevented.

"To avoid is to stop using rodenticides. Pest control companies keep saying there are safe rodenticides, they won't kill anything except the rat. If its strong enough to kill a rat, it's going to be strong enough to kill your dog, cat, bobcat, coyote, owl or a hawk," said Edwards.