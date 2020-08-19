Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until THU 10:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
5
Excessive Heat Warning
until THU 8:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Excessive Heat Warning
until WED 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County Including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle
Heat Advisory
until THU 8:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
Air Quality Alert
until WED 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

'Owl House' makes history with Disney's first bisexual lead character

By Naledi Ushe
Published 
Updated 53 mins ago
Entertainment
FOX News

Disney Channel show makes history with Disney’s first bisexual lead character

Series creator Dana Terrace confirmed last week that the 14-year-old lead character Luz Noceda is bisexual, FOX News reported.

Disney Channel’s animated series “The Owl House” made history with the network’s first bisexual lead character.

Series creator Dana Terrace confirmed last week that the 14-year-old lead character Luz Noceda is bisexual.

The announcement comes after the two episodes “Enchanting Grom Fright” and “Wing It Like Witches” aired and showed a blooming relationship between Noceda and a female character named Amity Blight.

Noceda previously expressed interest in male characters and later asked out Blight to grom, the witch world’s version of prom, where they danced together.

“In [development] I was very open about my intention to put queer kids in the main cast. I’m a horrible liar so sneaking it in would’ve been hard,” Terrace, 29, wrote on Twitter. “When we were greenlit I was told by certain Disney leadership that I could not represent any form of bi or gay relationship on the channel.”

She added: “I’m bi! I want to write a bi character, dammit!”

“Luckily my stubbornness paid off and now I am very supported by current Disney leadership,” Terrace declared.

The “Owl House” creator continued: “Representation matters! Always fight to make what YOU want to see!”

“As ‘OH’ continues I can't wait to explore things that are important to me and my crew,” Terrace concluded. “Looking forward to the next chapter.”

The series creator later admitted that she “will never be fully aligned with Disney as a company,” but said she wouldn’t “fully blast” the execs who served as her allies. The company did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Disney has had a few openly LGBTQ characters, but they’ve primarily only been in minor roles.

“Onward” showcased the character Officer Spector, voiced by Lena Waithe, who identified as a lesbian. “Andy Mack” character Cyrus Goodman, played by Joshua Rush, had a character development realizing he was gay. Additionally, the Pixar film “Out,” which launched on Disney Plus had a gay lead character.

Get the latest updates on this story at FOXNews.com.