Rich Hazelwood, owner of Celebrity Theater in Phoenix, passes away at age of 74

article

FOX 10 has learned that Rich Hazelwood, owner of Phoenix's Celebrity Theater, is dead.

According to a statement, Hazelwood died on the morning of Mar. 1.

"Rich Hazelwood cared deeply about his family, his Celebrity Theatre staff (which he considered family), everyone associated with Celebrity Theatre, and all the Valley supporters who attended concerts and events. He was very proud of the venue and what it means to the community," read a portion of the statement.

Celebrity theater, according to its website, was originally designed as a conference center that could be transformed into a concert venue. It opened for business in 1964, and reopened in 1995 after renovation.

FOX 10 last reported on Hazelwood in November 2020, on his decision to have his dog, Jackie-O, cloned at the cost of $50,000.

"Some people said 'Why would you spend $50,000 when there are all these dogs at the pound that need a home?'" Hazelwood said at the time. "Maybe so, but I wanted my particular dog."

Advertisement

Hazelwood was 74.