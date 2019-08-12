Ozone pollution advisory issued Monday for metro Phoenix

article

Environmental regulators have issued another ozone pollution advisory for metro Phoenix.

The advisory was issued because the Phoenix area is expected to exceed the federal health standard for air quality on Monday, August 12.

Arizona Department of Environmental Quality officials issued three such advisories in consecutive days last week.

They recommend people with respiratory problems limit their outdoor activities on days of elevated ozone levels.

People are encouraged to drive only when necessary, use carpools or public transportation and avoid using gas-powered lawn equipment and drive-thru lines.