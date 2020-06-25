Painted Wagon Fire burns 450 acres west of Wittmann

article

Crews are at the scene of a fast moving brush fire that has burned 450 acres southwest of Wickenburg near 299th Ave. and W. Painted Wagon Trail.

The fire continues to move through grass and brush. Five structures were destroyed, including one primary, according to Arizona State Forestry.

"A “SET” notification has been issued for the area of 299th Avenue and Painted Wagon trail due to the Painted Wagon Fire burning 20 miles West of Wittmann. Fire crews and emergency personnel are working to assist with the with the rapidly growing fire. At this time, we ask that residents remain alert and be prepared to evacuate, if needed," stated Calbert Gillett of the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

Arizona Fire & Medical Authority says to avoid the area.

MCSO says the cause of the fire is not known at this time.

