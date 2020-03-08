Panel for 23rd anniversary of the Phoenix Lights to be held March 15

Next week will be the 23rd anniversary of the Phoenix Lights, considered to be one of the most widely reported UFO sightings of all time.

More than 20 years after it happened, people are still asking "what was it?"

"This year is the 23rd anniversary of what is now hailed as the most witnessed, most documented, most important anomalous sighting in modern history, if not all of history," says Dr. Lynne Kitei, Phoenix Lights Researcher.

She's been following the Phoenix Lights for over twenty years now.

Trying to figure out what she, and many others, say they witnessed on the night of March 13, 1997. Many discounted the lights as flares or some military operation.

For Kitei, she says none of those make sense to her and she believes we were visited by something otherworldly. She's since published multiple books on the subject, even producing a documentary about the Phoenix Lights.

She will be showing the documentary next week and leading a panel discussion. This year they'll focus on the media and how the Phoenix Lights were reported.

The documentary and panel discussion will be held next March 15 from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Harkins Shea.