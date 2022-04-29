Police still looking for person responsible for death of Paradise Valley man

April 29, 2022 marks eight years since a businessman was brutally stabbed dozens of times at his Paradise Valley home.

Investigators continue to follow up on leads, but so far they have not been able to find whoever is responsible.

"I believe they have exhausted every lead they can, and now, they need the publics help," said Sgt. Steve Reaume with Silent Witness.

Michael Gilman's murder is Paradise Valley Police Department's only unsolved homicide case, and as the search for his murderer continues, Silent Witness is offering a reward in the case.

"It’s frustrating for them, but hopefully, they understand that the case is still open," said Sgt. Reaume, "They just need someone to come forward and crack the case open."

Man was killed inside gated community

Gilman was stabbed about 50 times inside his home, which is located in a gated community near 54th Street and Lincoln Drive.

On April 29, 2014, police got a 911 call from Gilman's personal assistant, saying when he arrived at Gilman's home, he found the 68-year-old dead inside.

At the time, police officials said the suspects stole Gilman's 2013 BMW SUV after they stabbed him. Detectives found surveillance photos showing Gilman's car traveling north on Scottsdale Road before heading east on Shea Boulevard. A red vehicle, identified as an older model Dodge Intrepid, was following close behind.

Police believe the second suspect was driving the red car.

20 minutes after the photos were taken, Gilman's SUV was found abandoned and engulfed in flames near east Via Linda in Scottsdale.

"Hopefully, somebody with information might recognize one of the suspects’ vehicle involved or heard something, or knew someone at the time that, you know, seeing this might jog their memory, and then they can call in," said Sgt. Reaume. "Just that little bit of information is going to give detectives enough information to start a lead and solve the case."

Anyone with information should leave an anonymous tip by calling Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can leave an anonymous tip by calling Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO.

Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446).

Silent Witness

