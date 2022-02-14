Expand / Collapse search
Parkland shooting father led away by police after climbing crane near White House marking killings

By Bob Barnard and FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Updated 8:21AM
News
FOX 5 DC

Parkland victim's father climbs crane near White House

The father of a student killed in the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida has scaled a construction crane near the White House to mark four years since the shooting. FOX 5's Bob Barnard spoke with his wife and has the latest from the scene.

WASHINGTON - The father of a student killed in the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida has been led away by police after climbing a construction crane near the White House in Washington, D.C. to mark four years since the shooting.

af1557bd-00201.jpg
ParklandCrane

Parkland shooting father climbs construction tower near White House to mark 4 years since killings (Barnard / WTTG)

Manuel Oliver, the father of Joaquin Oliver who was just 17-years-old when he killed during the Valentine’s Day killings at the school, scaled the crane early Monday.

Once at the top, Oliver unfurled a banner showing an image of his son. Images from the scene show police surrounding the base of the construction tower.

Parkland victim's father prepares to climb down from crane

The father of a student killed in the 2018 mass shooting in Parkland, Florida is climbing back down to the ground after he scaled a constriction crane near the White House with a banner of his son to mark four years since the shooting.

Joaquin’s mother, Patricia Oliver, spoke with FOX 5's Bob Barnard who said her husband made the climb to demand immediate gun control action from President Biden. Manuel descended around 10 a.m. and was led off by police.

Joaquin was among the 17 killed in the massacre – the worst school shooting in history.

27eec509-00301.jpg

Some roads in the area were closed as police responded to the area.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.