Partial roof collapse reported at Desert Sky Mall

Published  November 19, 2025 5:49pm MST
Phoenix
The Brief

    • A partial roof collapse was reported at Desert Sky Mall in Phoenix.
    • Phoenix Fire is actively responding to the incident.

PHOENIX - A partial roof collapsed at Desert Sky Mall on Wednesday evening, according to Phoenix Fire Department.

Image 1 of 2

 

What we know:

The west Phoenix mall, where the partial "drop ceiling" collapse was reported, was located at 75th Ave and West Thomas Road. The collapse caused a main water line to be severed.

Todd Keller, with the fire department, said the collapse occurred at a dental office, while patients were inside. The mall was evacuated.

"Due to the fire suppression system (sprinklers) being disabled and flooding, the entire mall will be closed for an unknown amount of time," the department said.

Officials said no one was injured.

What we don't know:

The full extent of the damage inside the mall and what areas of the mall were impacted is currently unknown. 

What's next:

City of Phoenix structural engineers are coordinating the reopening of the mall back to the Desert Sky management team.

Map of where the partial collapse was reported.

