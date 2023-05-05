An industrial plant fire continues to go up in flames in Deer Park.

Preliminary reports of a type of explosion at the Shell Deer Park chemical plant at 5900 SH-225 at East Beltway, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

An Environmental Duty Representative at Shell Deer Park shared this statement:

"We are currently experiencing fire within one of our units. The incident is being handled within the boundaries of this facility and there is no threat to the community from this incident. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause."

No shelter in place has been advised at this time for the City of Deer Park, according to city officials.

Harris County Precinct 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia has issued the following statement:

"My office has been in touch with the Office of Emergency Management, and we have also personally spoken with the plant manager at the facility that has been burning. In addition, the Fire Marshal and Harris County Pollution Control are on site, and we’ve been assured that the situation is under control. All employees at the facility have been accounted for. We urge people to avoid the area to make room for emergency response. There is no shelter-in-place currently in effect.



Our CAMP (Community Air Monitoring Program) dashboard is operational, and we expect air quality data to start rolling in shortly. Houston Advanced Research Center (HARC) will provide additional guidance on air quality as needed. As we learn more, we will be sure to share those updates.



We don’t know the cause of the fire, but a Harris County Fire Marshal investigation will begin as soon as the fire is out. Pollution Control will also remain in the area to continue air monitoring in the days ahead."

La Porte OEM is actively monitoring the fire and says no impacts are expected to La Porte due to windspeed and direction.

Deer Park ISD posted this to their Facebook, "Emergency officials have not called for a Shelter in Place because the wind is blowing away from the City of Deer Park and our schools."

Houston Fire Department is on the scene to assist.

We will continue to update this story as it develops.