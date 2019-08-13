PD: 1 person dead, 2 injured in south Phoenix crash

One person is dead and two others are injured after a car crash in south Phoenix.

Phoenix Fire says two Ford Mustangs were involved in a T-bone crash at the intersection of 7th Avenue and Elwood, which is just north of Broadway Road.

Salvador Banda Jr., 24, was driving a 1995 Ford Mustang and collided with a 1998 Ford Mustang driven by a 53-year-old man. Banda was pronounced dead on the scene. The other driver and his passenger were not injured.

After the collision, the Mustang driven by Banda went into the northbound lanes of 7th Ave. and collided with a Honda Pilot driven by a 36-year-old woman. She received serious injuries, but they are not believed to be life threatening.

Impairment is not believed to be a factor but speed might be.

Phoenix Police is investigating the cause of the crash.