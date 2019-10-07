PD: 1 seriously injured after crash on Baseline Road, closures in place

Phoenix Police are investigating a crash that left one person seriously injured and closed down a busy Phoenix road during morning traffic.

Police say Sunday at 11:25 p.m. a man driving a Dodge Caravan was reportedly weaving among lanes and traveling at a high speed when he lost control of his vehicle. He drove onto the median and hit a tree at 36th Street and Baseline Road.

The driver was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition.

Baseline Rd. is closed from 32nd St. to 40th St. Police say it will likely stay closed through morning rush hour traffic as the investigation continues.

Drivers are urged to take an alternate route and plan for delays.