PD: 17-year-old dead after officer-involved shooting in Glendale

Police in Glendale say a man has been fatally shot after officers responded to an illegal party in an industrial district in the city.

They say officers received reports about multiple shots fired around 2:45 a.m. Sunday at a warehouse just south of Northern Avenue on 68th Avenue.



Police say the first officer who arrived at the scene saw about 200 people fleeing the area in around 100 cars.



The officer also reported seeing multiple people shooting at the crowd.

Police say the unidentified officer fired his weapon four times at a 17-year-old male who was in possession of a firearm. Despite medical aid, he died on the scene.

"I seen the cop just point the 'ar' at him and he started running and he just shot him four times and he just fell right to the ground," said Isaac Larson, a witness.

"He was only 17, it's really messed up what happened and should never happen that way," said Francisco Rodriguez, a witness. "He was turned around, he got shot in his back and then the police also fired into a crowded area with other people so anybody could've really got hit."



His name is not being released at this time.

Investigators so far have located 40 rounds of spent shell casings from at least five firearms. As they continue their investigation, more details will be provided on whether the 17-year-old fired his weapon and if so how many times.



Police say another officer tried to stop a fleeing vehicle and was struck by the driver and suffered minor injuries.

It's unclear if police have arrested any suspects yet.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.