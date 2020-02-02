PD: 2 critical after shooting near L-101 and Camelback

article

Phoenix Police are investigating a shooting incident that left two men in critical condition.

Officers responded to a shooting call early Saturday morning near Loop 101 and Camelback Road to find a man with gunshot injuries on the ground in a parking lot next to a vehicle.

Police say officers then learned of another man who had been dropped off at a hospital, also with gunshot injuries.

The victims are 24 and 25-years-old. Police say they are both in critical but stable condition.

Investigators are working to determine what led to the shooting.

If you have any information, please contact our non-emergency police number at 602-262-6151 or to remain anonymous, Silent Witness at (480)-WITNESS.