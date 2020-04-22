PD: 3 missing Chandler kids found safe at relative's home

Chandler police say three children have been found safe after they were taken by their father late Tuesday night.

According to Chandler police, an Amber Alert was issued after 36-year-old Stephan Charles Robinson left with his three children, 7-year-old Nya Robinson, 5-year-old Stachia Robinson, and 2-year-old Stephan Robinson, to an unknown location.

Police say the children and their father were found early Wednesday morning at a relative's home.

Officials say Stephan Charles Robinson threatened to kill the children and commit suicide. He was believed to be an "immediate, credible" threat to the children.

The children were believed to be in his 2013 gray Nissan Pathfinder with an Arizona license plate CHT5393.