PD: ATV driver critically injured in north Phoenix hit-and-run
PHOENIX - Police say the driver of an ATV was critically injured after being hit by another vehicle in north Phoenix.
Phoenix police say the crash happened Tuesday morning near Deer Valley and Black Mountain Boulevard.
The ATV driver was taken to a hospital in critical condition. The driver of the other vehicle, described as a large dump truck, left the scene after the crash.
Deer Valley is closed from Sky Crossing Street to Black Mountain Boulevard.