PD: Buckeye assistant police chief, deputy fire chief save kids and pets from house fire

The Buckeye assistant police chief and deputy fire chief are being credited with saving two children and several pets from a house fire, according to statements from Buckeye Police.

Assistant Chief Bob Sanders was in the area when a call came out about a house fire near 22nd Avenue and Kimberly Drive on July 21, according to Donna Rossi, public information officer for Buckeye PD.

Sanders quickly responded to the home where the adults got out safely, but two children were still inside. He found one child and went back inside to look for the other, but the smoke was getting increasingly worse, officials say.

At that time, Deputy Fire Chief Dave DuBois arrived at the home and went inside to the downstairs area that was burning and pulled the other child out, Rossi said.

There were also 10 cats inside the home and all but one were saved.

One firefighter sustained minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

