PD: Homicide investigation underway after man shot, killed near downtown Phoenix

Police are investigating a shooting after a man was found dead near downtown Phoenix.

According to Sgt. Ann Justus with Phoenix Police, officers responded to an area near Third Avenue and Roosevelt Street at about 3:15 am. on Oct. 5 for reports of a shooting.

Once at the scene, officers found a man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim's identity has not been released. No suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call police at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

